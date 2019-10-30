As a Fauquier native, I grew up on Winchester Street in the heart of Warrenton. Throughout my childhood, I had the great pleasure of experiencing all of the riches this county has to offer.
This year you have an opportunity to send the real deal back to Richmond to represent us here in Fauquier County – Del. Michael Webert.
Michael Webert is fighting for us. He wears his district on his sleeve and understands the challenges we face as a rural area. Mike has also been part of this community for nearly 20 years. So, when Mike says he understands the needs of Fauquier County, he means it.
Mike has been on the front lines in the state legislature to fight for our county. From passing legislation to reduce red tape and regulations on our business community to working diligently with our local sheriff's office to combat the crisis level opioid epidemic, Mike has been the leader we need in Richmond.
I'm proud to call Mike a friend and thankful for his service to the commonwealth. He's a man of faith, a family man and a farmer - he's one of us.
I hope you will join me on Nov. 5 in voting for Michael Webert for delegate. He's earned my vote, and I hope he's earned yours, too.
Eric Maybach
Candidate, Fauquier commissioner of the revenue
