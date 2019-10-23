From traffic safety, school safety to combating the opioid crisis, Del. Michael Webert has been supportive of law enforcement every step of the way.
In 2017, Delegate Webert worked hard to pass HB 1392. This bill allowed for select former law enforcement officers to carry firearms in our schools, giving them the ability to protect our children by working as armed School Security Officers. In 2019, he co-sponsored HB 2721, which allowed us to expand our recruitment efforts for SSOs to again help with school safety.
When it comes to the opioid crisis, Del. Webert has worked with us regarding requests for funding to ensure we have the resources we need. He's been an advocate for Fauquier County and worked diligently, being part of the solution to the challenges we face.
Del. Webert has sponsored legislation that enables law enforcement to better protect our children though enhanced penalties for individuals who pass stopped school buses and continues to advocate for laws that would allow us to focus our traffic enforcement efforts on distracted driving, making our roadways safer.
Mike has a proven track record of success as a legislator and advocate for Fauquier County, the 18th District and our law enforcement community. When you go to the polls on Nov. 5, I hope you will join me in voting for Michael Webert for Delegate.
Sheriff Bob Mosier
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.