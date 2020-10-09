Most Americans can’t recall all 10 amendments that constitute our Bill of Rights, but they sure do remember the Second Amendment as one of our most passionately defended rights ever. The founders ratified this amendment 229 years ago because they understood that even a benevolent government cannot always be trusted to protect us. We must have the right to defend ourselves and our property.
We have survived with an armed citizenry for centuries now, all while becoming the strongest bastion of freedom and prosperity in the entire world. Most Americans never expected we would need to defend ourselves against riots this year, but we did.
For months, Democrat mayors and governors did almost nothing to protect us from “protests” that were actually violent riots. This led to at least 29 deaths directly, including a police captain, a football player, a photographer, multiple business owners and others. As deliberate murders of innocent people escalated, some city/state government officials still refused to call in the National Guard to quell the violence.
Citizens were forced to defend their homes and businesses on their own. Citizens like the McCloskeys in St. Louis were successful, but only because they showed their intention to fight back, per their legal right. They saved themselves and their home, but others were not so fortunate. In Minneapolis alone, 50 businesses were vandalized and destroyed.
Similar riots erupted in Kenosha, where local governments again refused to allow the National Guard to stop the violence. Citizens armed themselves to protect vulnerable businesses. This tragically led to three more deaths as Kyle Rittenhouse defended himself against armed rioters attacking him.
Democrats blame President Trump, and of course Trump correctly notes that it was Democrats who persistently refused to allow the National Guard to help. Democrats continually demonized their own police forces, demanding they be “defunded.” Is it surprising that we recently saw in Compton a deliberate murder attempt on two innocent police officers in broad daylight, as if it were sport?
It is not surprising that alarmed Americans purchased 14 million new guns so far this year (about half of them to new first-time buyers), on track to smash all previous sales records by 25% for the year.
It is reprehensible that any politician would tolerate violence in the name of political protest, at the expense of their own citizenry. Businesses burned and people died!
Americans will not soon forget that some politicians refused to protect us. The events of 2020 indisputably prove that Americans must continue defending their Second Amendment rights … so they can continue to defend themselves. Vote Republican.
D.L. Davis
Broad Run
