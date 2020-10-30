As a Marshall resident I would like to thank the over 300 Marshall residents who signed the petition against the Marshall Main Street project, and the over 700 people who signed the online petition. Also, thank you to the residents who have been out on Saturday mornings protesting and informing people why we the Marshall residents are against this project.
As your readers are already aware, we are against the project as it will narrow the road on our main street and increase our taxes through the special district lighting tax by 400%.
This project is already estimated to cost over $6,500,000 and only last week the board of supervisors approved an increase to the cost of over $600,000 to be added to the project.
Unfortunately, the board of supervisors last Thursday voted for this project and to award the contract anyway, despite a large group speaking out against it in citizens time. The meeting was a travesty and the tone was very patronizing to the residents of Marshall who were present. Instead of the board of supervisors telling us that we hear your concerns, and we actually care, we were told that we needed a lesson on Virginia Civics 101 from Mr. [Chris] Granger as to how Marshall is not a town and therefore has no say, and how grateful we should be that the developers are paying so much of the cost and that VDOT years are like dog years and if we think that they are going to come in on a white horse anytime soon and pave the main street we are wrong. Also, that so much money had already been spent on the project that they had no choice but to go forward.
Mary [Leigh] McDaniel told us that the people of Marshall want the project to go ahead despite the few people outside the building who did not. The few people present at this meeting who spoke for the project were two realtors and an employee of a restaurant who read aloud a letter from his employer about how Marshall would benefit from the project. This particular restaurant is in a building owned by a former board supervisor, who also owns or is a silent partner in at least three other buildings on this one block of Main Street which will directly benefit if this project goes ahead.
Everyone in Marshall knows that there are conflicts of interest with this project, although one board member did recuse himself as he owns a building in Marshall that is not on the one block which will be developed.
So, what have learned from this is that Marshall residents will have to dig deep in their pockets to pay extra taxes during this COVID time when so many families and business are struggling and in dire straits.
Local small longtime businesses that serve the people of Marshall will probably go under due to the disruption during the two to three years of construction. We learned that we do not have a voice or a say in our town and that developers will determine our taxes in the future. The board of supervisors clearly has many interests, but the people and the future of Marshall is not one of them.
Susan Stoecker
Marshall
