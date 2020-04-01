You have been away from your regular schooling and at home with your moms and dads for almost two weeks now. I hope this has been a time for closeness and lighthearted fun as well as work and study.
I have heard rumors that some children have reported that they are bored. Please understand that boredom in these times is not an option! There is the mistaken assumption among some that intelligent children are easily and frequently bored. I disagree! Throughout my life I have noticed that intelligent, resourceful, and imaginative people are never bored. This also holds true for children.
There are so many ways to learn, to grow, and to be helpful to others. Let’s start by listing a few of them:
- Make your bed, every day, as soon as you get up.
- Clean up your room; learn to use the family washing machine and dryer to keep your clothes clean, dry and folded.
- Help your parents cook and help them clean up the kitchen afterward.
- If you have schoolwork assigned, begin it right after breakfast; try to finish it before lunch!
- Outside, help to pull weeds and pick up trash in your yard. Then, find a place to plant a small vegetable garden. Right now, plant peas, lettuce and radishes. Watch out for hungry bunnies!
- Ask one or both of your parents to take a walk with you each day. Take time to play charades, Monopoly or your favorite card game with your parents.
- Use the family computer to learn about these terms: pandemic; plague; vaccine; immunity; courage, empathy and gratitude. Researching these terms will lead you to other explorations.
- Plan to read at least one book a week;
- Think about your family and your teachers. You could write letters to your teachers, thanking them for helping you learn and asking how they are spending their time away from school.
- If you have had a birthday recently, make a list of the gifts you received and who gave you the gifts. Begin with your parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Write them thank you notes. In handwriting, preferably cursive! If your parents try to tell you what to say, politely tell them you will be happy to do it yourself!
- Write a thank you letter to the president, your governor and first responders at your local firehouse or hospital. Tell them what their care for our country, your state, and your community means to you.
- Begin a daily diary, with illustrations. Do your very best to describe what you are hearing and seeing and how you are feeling and thinking at this time. Ask your grandparents and older relatives what they know or remember about World War II; the Vietnam War; 9/11; polio, and tuberculosis. Write down in your diary what they tell you. Sometime several months from now, put your diary away for safekeeping. Hang on to it forever.
- If your parents have taught you how to pray, and even if they haven’t, ask the good Lord to watch over you, your family and our country.
With love always,
Grandma (Joan Caton Anthony)
Warrenton
