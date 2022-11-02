As a longtime resident of Fauquier County, I have been following the debate about the proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton and the related series of articles in the Fauquier Times with keen interest.
I recall decades of frustration by Fauquier officials at the difficulty of attracting business development to balance the county tax base. The county zoned the property behind Country Chevrolet for industrial development decades ago and has been trying to attract business development to the site ever since. With the site now hemmed in awkwardly between a four-lane highway and the car dealership, the property is tailor-made for industrial development, but not good for much else.
Now the data center boom has spilled over into Fauquier County. Fauquier—after decades of trying—has finally attracted the ideal investor for the site. While the Fauquier Times article notes that the prospective tax revenues are more variable than other county tax revenue streams, there is no question the development would bring a windfall to the county and to the town. We should all be celebrating as decades of planning to diversify the tax base finally pays dividends.
Of course, that is not true, as I am reminded every day as I drive past inane “stop the power tower” signs posted by households that rely every day on the power grid. I drove past several of these signs the day I received notice from my mortgage company that my mortgage payment was going up by over $350 per month because of Fauquier County’s exorbitant real estate tax increases.
I also drove past several of those signs the day I received an almost $1,600 personal property tax bill for my beat-up, high-mileage family car.
Fauquier needs to choose whether we want to be a high-tax, low-growth jurisdiction that is unaffordable to families or a dynamic community with balanced residential and business development. I vote for the latter.
—Thomas P. Griffin
Broad Run
(3) comments
Hey Mr. Griffin, Do the power towers run over YOUR mailbox, like they do mine? Guess what’s inane. Putting more money in Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett’s pockets (WB owns Dominion), two of the wealthiest men on the globe, as my property values plummet. No thanks.
It never ceases to amaze me why anyone thinks it's a good idea for government to have more tax revenue. What do you think they're going to do with it? Spend it wisely?
Unfortunately, the real estate and used car tax increases are due to the rise in home and used car prices due to inflation. They will not be lowered by having a data center in Warrenton. With a data center, you may as well add higher electric bills to your list as Dominion charges locals higher rates to pay their share of the costs of the high voltage lines and substation expansion to power the data center. Be careful what you wish for.
