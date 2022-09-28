Before year’s end, the Warrenton Town Council is likely to decide the fate of the proposed Amazon Blackwell Road data center, a decision that begs the larger question: What will the future of our town and Fauquier County be?
Yes, there are serious unanswered questions about the facility, including noise/vibration, power requirements and visibility, but the fundamental issue is: Will Fauquier remain a beautiful rural area with a lovely town at its center, or will it follow in the sad path of Loudoun and Prince William and become the next data center hub in Northern Virginia?
Odds are that the Blackwell data center will be the first of many proposed data centers in our area. At least one county supervisor has said that there will be more, and other town parcels are already being marketed for data centers. Dominion Energy’s initial plans for transmission lines coming across the county and into Warrenton will have the capacity to supply more than 20 times the electricity needed by the Blackwell Road data center.
Faced with such a pivotal decision about the future of Warrenton and Fauquier, one would expect the town’s planning commission and council to be guided by all the information available.
Apparently not so.
There is no evidence we have seen that the town has sought out its own experts, and plenty of evidence that the town is relying on information Amazon and its lawyers are providing, including for the drafting of the data center zoning ordinance amendment.
A noise study recently submitted by an Amazon consultant concluded that there was effectively no noise problem. Citizens for Fauquier County and a NASA engineer (quoted in the Fauquier Times story on Sept. 14, “Amazon study says its data center noise will meet town standards”) have reviewed the study and found it to be seriously flawed.
Perhaps Amazon reached the same conclusion, because it has requested that the planning commission work session scheduled for Sept. 27 be delayed until October, and they have asked the town for a meeting to talk about its noise ordinance.
CFFC is in the process of submitting our noise analysis to the planning commission.
CFFC’s work on noise will follow several other detailed submissions regarding our concerns about this data center proposal and requests to meet with town officials to discuss our findings. This work has taken hundreds of hours invested by our all-volunteer board, which includes former Warrenton Town Council members, former Fauquier County supervisors and planning commissioners and others. Our only motive for this enormous effort is a deep love and concern for the town and the county, and a desire for town officials to make a wise decision on behalf of the public and our members.
While some conversations have occurred, our formal requests to meet with the town planning commission and town council have gone unanswered to date. The reason you’ll hear from Mayor Carter Nevill and some council members is that CFFC is a “special interest” group, a label that is now also being applied to Protect Fauquier, a large grass roots residents’ group that formed overnight to oppose the data center and related power lines. Well, that’s just a convenient way to disregard the concerns of well over 1,500 citizens.
Let’s be clear. CFFC is a public interest group that represents many county and town residents from all walks of life who believe in our mission of protecting open space, agriculture, and historical resources. Over 80% of our financial support comes from annual membership fees of $35 per person or $65 per family. We don’t do fancy events and raise large amounts of money from the more affluent. We have no ulterior motives or financial interests in the town’s decision. Can the same be said about the real special interest groups here, Amazon and Dominion Energy; maybe others?
In a recent interview in the Fauquier Times (“Warrenton mayor seeks second term as town faces difficult decisions,” Sept. 21) Mayor Nevill is quoted as follows on data centers: “We have to carefully listen to all the information.”
Well then, why not listen to CFFC and others who could help the town make a wiser, more informed decision with more attention to process, more transparency and even more public input?
Kevin Ramundo is president of Citizens for Fauquier County.
(1) comment
The Warrenton Town Council recently filled its newly open seat with a gentleman who has worked many years in data centers and a career in technology. This unelected official holds one of seven votes the Amazon project.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.