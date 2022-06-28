When you approach an important anniversary, you find yourself reflecting on time and events that have passed. We moved to Fauquier County nearly 25 years ago, and so, we are thinking about how things have changed. Even though we are not native-born to the county, we call Fauquier our home. We came because of the beautiful, rural countryside. We were star-struck by the overwhelming beauty of the county.
But during this past quarter century, we have grown increasingly disillusioned with our lives here. We find it more and more difficult to obtain basic services like reliable phone and electrical service, dependable cell service, robust internet and quality hospital care.
We will start with the infrastructure, which appears to be subpar. Our hard-wired home phone line buzzes whenever it rains. The electrical power goes out monthly regardless of weather, which has forced us to spend thousands of dollars equipping our house and farm with generators. Our cell service is spotty, at best. As for the internet, it is totally dependent on this crumbling electrical system. The only satisfaction we have received for electrical and phone issues has been through the State Corporation Commission. And yet the “repairs” are just fingers in a dam about to break.
As for hospital care, a recent trip to the Fauquier Hospital emergency room left us sitting for five hours waiting to be triaged. We never saw a doctor and finally left untreated. We are thankful that it was not a life-threatening situation.
We were not alone. There were at least four other individuals who had been waiting even longer. Even the hospital facilities appeared to need maintenance. We have to ask, “Is this acceptable?”
Everywhere we turn in the county we are faced with frustration and bewilderment. Why are services so lacking? Is this a funding issue? Or is this antiquated planning and management? As the county continues to grow in population, it is imperative that services and systems grow as well. We must invest in the future to save our beautiful county, preserve our rural heritage and still provide modern resources.
Otherwise, we are destined to live with deteriorating infrastructure, outdated services and a diminished quality of life.
Elaina and David Evans
Marshall
