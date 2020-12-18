Last week this paper reported the total COVID death toll for Fauquier County. It was 28. Coincidentally, it was the same as the total number of COVID deaths for the entire nation of New Zealand in 2020.
If the United States had the same per capita death rate as New Zealand, the U.S. total COVID death count would be about 1,800, or roughly two thirds of the current number of U.S. deaths for a single day (Dec. 11), not the current reality of 296,000.
New Zealand’s response to the virus has been forceful; rooted in data and reason. The United States response has been hampered by ideology and willful ignorance. The difference in the results could not be more stark.
Keith Selbo
Warrenton
