LETTER: COVID ‘facts’ presented by physician are open to debate

I start by stating that I do not know Dr. Richard Swift. I am not one of his patients. But based entirely on his own statements, he is a pulmonary and critical care specialist who is frustrated by the “misinformation” that social media is allegedly spreading, frustrated by patients who debate with him about COVID, frustrated that we all don’t simply follow what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, frustrated by persons who don’t like the overreach by the government, and finally, he is frustrated that we have not all received the vaccine. [“Straight talk about how we can help one another get through the pandemic,” Fauquier Times, Jan. 5]
The handling of COVID has been a complete disaster from the beginning. Yes, even under former President Donald Trump, whom I supported. The messaging has been mired in politics, changed and then changed again. The CDC promised Americans that the vaccines would be a game changer. They are not. Recent studies have shown that vaccinated people are getting and transmitting COVID, and at somewhat alarming rates.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that the vaccines were safe, but Americans are dying after receiving them. Children are dying after receiving them. Is the vaccine the cause?
Why are your patients debating with you, Dr. Swift? Why are people looking to social media platforms for the truth? Why are people not believing the CDC and FDA? Because of the messaging, the manipulation of facts, the lies from our leaders; because we are told to wear masks, but watched as some leaders or health officials violated those rules; because India, Italy and Africa were having great success with Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, while here, they are not recommended for use by the FDA. Dr. Swift, perhaps some of your patients wonder why this drug appears successful in one country and yet not eligible for use here. That could certainly cause a need to debate. At a minimum, it would raise questions.
Dr. Swift wants everyone to wear a mask. There are literally hundreds of studies that show masks are ineffective against the virus. The particulates are exponentially too small for any mask, even by the vaunted N95 mask. The 3M company, which makes the mask, states the following: “The respirator is designed for use for particles such as those from grinding, sanding, sweeping, sawing, bagging or other dusty operations. This respirator can also help reduce inhalation exposures to certain airborne biological particles (examples: mold, Bacillus anthracis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis), but cannot eliminate the risk of contracting infection, illness or disease.”
Dr. Swift wants everyone to get the jab. But many are concerned about potential dangers. From 1988 to 2021, all of the vaccines ever given in this country killed approximately 1,360 Americans. As of Dec 31, 2021, the CDC’s own data, VAERS, has recorded over 20,000 deaths, with another 1 million adverse events in people after they took a vaccine. And while the CDC states: “A report to VAERS does not mean that a vaccine caused an adverse event,” the CDC further provides: “If it looks as though a vaccine might be causing a problem, FDA and CDC will investigate further and take action if needed.” This, Dr. Swift, is another reason why patients want to debate. Is there a chance the vaccine caused an adverse event?
Dr. Swift believes the CDC is not to be questioned, and we should not smear the organization. Does the doctor know that big pharma gives tens of millions of dollars to the CDC every year through the CDC Foundation? Does the doctor know that Congress authorized (by statute) that the CDC can take funding from donors who give to the CDC Foundation?
Does Dr. Swift know that the FDA is also funded by big pharma? According to the Congressional Research Service 2021, 45% of the FDA budget is provided by pharma. Additionally, the FDA advisory panel, which approved the jab, is comprised of 17 persons, all of whom are on the big pharma payroll. Does the doctor know that big pharma, which was in the red, pre-COVID, has made more money in two years than in any similar time frame?
The vaccinated are getting sick. Just recently CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted that the vaccine does not prevent transmission nor keeps a vaccinated person from getting COVID. Studies out of the United Kingdom, Scotland, Israel and Ontario seem to suggest that the vaccinated are being hospitalized at a greater rate than the unvaxed, although data on cases by vaccination status in the U.S. does not support that.
Dr. Swift, perhaps your patients have read the data from these other countries or heard other media professionals who are referred to as “snake oil salesman” express concern about the vaccines. Perhaps this is why they may feel that there seems to be little justification for mandating a shot that doesn’t stop COVID or prevent hospitalizations, even if the hospitalization rates are lower. These are concerns that cause patients to debate.
If people wish to get a vaccine, then get a vaccine. If you want to wear a mask, then by all means, wear a mask. However, neither should be mandated. It is an obscene violation of our rights. The same rights that those WWII soldiers, to which the doctor referred, died defending.
Dr. Swift shouldn’t be surprised that some of his patients are pushing back. There is obviously another school of thought out there and it is not being pedaled by “snake oil salesman.” These are medical doctors, as is Dr. Swift. There can never be just one side of any science.
I believe there was an effort to suppress the truth. Americans are now learning those truths. And they have done so by turning to social media and other non-traditional sites. Our leaders and the medical community have failed miserably in the handling of COVID-19.
That, Dr. Swift, is why your patients are debating with you. It is their right.
Charlie Fitzgerald
Warrenton
