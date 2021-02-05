Got my first COVID shot yesterday in Culpeper. It was the "perfect example of efficiency."
You see all the problems reported in the D.C. news about difficulty in signing up, no vaccine, bureaucracy failings, long lines etc. There was none of that.
I signed up on their [Virginia Department of Health, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District] website (two weeks ago). It was simple and direct. (I naturally thought it would be end of February or March before they actually called, if they called.)
However, they called to schedule the appointment a week ago. Immediately, gave me a reasonable timeslot since I would have a 25-mile drive from Warrenton to Culpeper.
It was given at the Germanna Community College. Easy access from the main road. Had volunteers directing traffic, the volunteers immediately gave simple directions where to park and where the building entrances were, asked what time my appointment was 11:20 a.m. (I arrived at 11:10), told me to wait until 11:15 to go to the reception tent.
The parking lot was very convenient, had a small tent near the entrance for initial interview and temp check, only three folks in line. After temp check and a couple of questions, directed to nearby entrance, immediately directed to one of 11 nurse stations, couple of questions, immediate shot, given vaccination card, told to wait 10 minutes in case of reaction in spacious room (had about 20 folks distance spaced), waited, directed to exit door.
Total time: 20 minutes including wait time. Epitome of efficiency in small town Culpeper. My congratulations!
Wayne Freeland
Warrenton
