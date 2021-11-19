LETTER: COVID-19 vaccinations will allow children the freedoms they have been missing

Many parents and children are feeling a great sense of relief at the recent ruling from the Food and Drug Association granting emergency authorization for a COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.
The Associated Press reported, “A study found kid-size doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The 5- to 11-year-olds developed virus-fighting antibodies as strong as those of teens and young adults who got regular doses, with similar or fewer annoying reactions such as sore arms, fever or achiness.”
I imagine many of you are thinking “but healthy children are very unlikely to be severely sick or die. How many children in Fauquier have co-morbidities?”
First, I ask you if those children who are immunocompromised or have underlying risk are inherently less valuable than healthy children? Can you imagine if your child made it through chemo, survived cancer, and then died from a preventable disease while in remission because their immune system was compromised? That happens during measles outbreaks – outbreaks which, like COVID-19, are fueled by the unvaccinated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 1.8 million children in the U.S. between 5 and 12 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 8,600 children have been sick enough to be hospitalized; one third of those were healthy children with no obvious risks.
Many children suffer “long-COVID,” which may lead to devastating health problems years from now, including severe heart or lung damage requiring transplants. A U.K. government study earlier this year, for instance, found that as many as one in eight older children and one in ten younger children suffer lingering symptoms after infection. Children can suffer neurological complications, including the “COVID fog.”COVID-19 was the sixth-leading cause of death in children ages 5 to 15 in the United States.
Thirteen children in Virginia have died of COVID-19, 12 of them this year. In Suffolk in early October, a previously healthy 10-year-old came home from school with a headache and died five days later. Pediatricians blame the increase in child deaths on the contagiousness of the Delta variant, and who knows what variant is coming next? COVID-19 is definitely not a disease that any parent should treat lightly.
Vaccinating children will help speed the return of normal activities for all our kids, allowing them the freedoms they have been missing. Vaccination is not mandatory, but the evidence suggests it is a reasonable and safe choice to make for our kids, grandkids and community.
For those who argue that “less than 1% of kids die from this disease,” please consider that your 1% may be another family’s 100%.
Heather McMahon
Midland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.