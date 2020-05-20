Policies and statements from our federal government over the past two weeks have confirmed that this pandemic is no longer primarily a scientific or medical crisis; it’s a moral crisis. Our national leaders are aware of comprehensive protocols involving testing, tracing and isolation that have dramatically reduced the mortality and infection rates in other countries, but they are choosing not to implement them in a systematic way. The states, localities and individual homes are doing what we can, but we need national leadership as we do with any national crisis.
We are all aware of the undeniable questions, problems, mishaps, instances of misbehavior, etc. that complicate our understanding of and response to the virus. But they are all secondary to the primary issue—our federal government’s response is not an all-out “war” to protect the health and economy of our country.
Since this is a moral crisis, the silence from the religious community as our death rate approaches 100,000 is deafening.
Scott Christian
Marshall
