Just one question for Ms. [Rita] Rowand, who was so “disturbed” at the Home Depot employees who weren't wearing masks (“Disturbed employees not wearing masks,” April 29).
What were you buying at Home Depot that was “essential?” A can of paint? Grass seed? A new hammer? Isn't “essential needs” supposed to be the guideline we are following?
Let us all look in the mirror, take a deep breath, and show a little compassion for the fact that this is new territory for all of us! I wish you good health, tempered with a dash of mercy for your fellow travelers.
Charlene Root
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.