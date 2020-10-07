Since 2008, citizens and business persons in Marshall have told of oppression and even what they considered harassment by our county government on businesses in Marshall, and the hugely suppressive effect such tactics had on the business environment and on depressing property values along our Main Street. Additional information and complaints were learned from conversations while looking for businesses to be featured in our monthly Marshall Minute newsletters over the years. Separate from those contacts, one individual privy to the inner circles of Marshall stated in 2008 that, “Nothing’s going to happen in Marshall until the good ole’ boys want it to.”
Real estate developers, investors and agents have crafted this one-block Marshall Main Street project and are driving it. After suppressing Marshall’s businesses and economy for years, those in power, along with their friends, appeared to take advantage of the low prices and to begin picking up properties and developing businesses.
The elephant in the living room is that our former Marshall District supervisor, utilizing our organization (the Marshall Business and Residents Association) as the original grant applicant for this project, wrote grant applications, was instrumental in getting the project shrunk from all of our Main Street to the one-block where he has business interests, and represented to VDOT that there was taxpayer consent that apparently did not exist. A county engineer also informed us that our former supervisor served as a sort of volunteer “project manager” once he stepped down from office and until Erin Kozanecki took over in 2018.
Our former supervisor has since instructed the current board of supervisors to disregard any opposition to the Main Street project (April 2019, board of supervisors meeting). Evidently, they comply with his wishes to this day. Despite unprecedented and overwhelming opposition from hundreds of Marshall citizens petitioning the board of supervisors to cancel the project now, the supervisors have continued with the project, and have even scheduled to vote once again to increase the debt on county taxpayers this Thursday.
The idea that real estate developers are saving this town or are the reason for its economy is completely bogus. They are the reason for its suppression and this project is the reason Marshall has been denied the maintenance and repairs we are due from VDOT as a matter of course.
But that denial only served to further their fake story that Marshall has to have this project to improve.
Another fake story now making the rounds is that we have an “old town,” which just happens to be that one block where the project is slated for. Actually, all of Marshall's Main Street is “old town” and was designated historic in the county's 2017 Marshall Code.
Why was Marshall a virtual time capsule for so long, when obviously development had occurred in Warrenton, Front Royal, Winchester, etc.? County policies and actions cannot be ignored in the effects of suppression of business in Marshall and the driving down of real estate values previously. Now that the “good ole’ boys and girls” have their Marshall Code in place, they wish to drive the final nail in the coffin that solidifies their control and re-makes Marshall in their neo-urban image for Marshall.
Should citizens and businesses decide what happens in our town, or should real estate developers, agents and investors? Come at 6:15 p.m. this Thursday at the Warren Green Building, 10 Hotel Street in Warrenton when they will take a vote. Look for any of us with the blue stickers and stand up for Marshall!
These issues are not going away and are only beginning for Marshall. Join with us; we are here for you now and going forward! See www.marshallva.org or call us at 540-364-3400.
Mary Wilkerson, president
Marshall Business & Residents Association
