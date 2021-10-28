LETTER: Correction to the published history of the North Wales development

In your otherwise excellent article in the fall edition of “In Fauquier,” under the heading 1968, you state: “CFFC began as the Mid Fauquier Association, which was formed to oppose a residential development of 3,500 homes on the 4,200-acre North Wales estate near Warrenton.”
The correct figure was 10,500 homes for 31,500 people — and this in a county whose population was 26,000. John Eisenhard, the editor of the Fauquier Democrat and an ardent ally of the developers, used a potential population figure of only 11,400 -- a figure he pulled out of his hat.
Had your figure of 3,500 homes been the correct one, I doubt if we, in Center District, would have had the invaluable support of our neighbors to the north in Scott and Marshall districts.
Bill Backer, founder of the Upper Fauquier Association, understanding the political implications of having all five county supervisors elected from the North Wales development, joined Francis Greene and Prentice Porter in what became known as The Fauquier Protective Association in the long and ultimately successful endeavor to save Fauquier County from the Arkansas developers.
Sometime before the North Wales rezoning, Bill Backer had formed the Upper Fauquier Association. Then, with the North Wales controversy came Mid-Fauquier, and some years later, the Southern Fauquier Association under the able direction of Janice Traver of Bealeton.
North Wales remained in the developer’s hands for 30 years. During that time pieces of the property were sold. By the time North Wales was bought by Mike and Patricia Prentiss, it was whittled down to 1,500 acres on which the Prentiss’s put a no division conservation easement.
Hope Porter
Warrenton
