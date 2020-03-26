While many of our family, friends, and neighbors are denied paid sick time because their employer is either too small (less than 50 employees) or, yes, too large (think Walmart, CVS, Citibank, Exxon) and wondering where their next meal will come from … President Trump and our congressional representatives are seriously considering bailouts for the airline, hotel, and cruise industries. The bailout will cost taxpayers over $50 billion.
These are the same organizations that impose Draconian rules on customers to pinch every penny out of us that they can. The airlines are infamous for gouging us on ticket prices, baggage fees and other arbitrary expenses while providing service that is sometimes uncomfortable and unpredictable.
Remember when our government bailed out Wall Street and the banks in 2008? They received a combined total of $45 billion in taxpayer dollars, while they bankrupted Americans. Did folks who couldn’t pay their mortgages get a bail out? No, they got an eviction notice and foreclosure.
There should be no bailouts for the airline and travel industry. Let the CEOs and other corporate officials in those companies do the hard work of surviving this pandemic like the rest of us must. No matter what your political affiliation, I hope you will join me in calling our representatives in Congress to say, not this time!
Kathy Kadilak
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.