Fauquier County has successfully utilized every tool in the state-sanctioned land conservation kit — use-value real estate tax assessments; sliding-scale density and non-common open space zoning rules for large subdivisions; private conservation easements; the purchase of development rights program; and tax-friendly agricultural and forestal districts.
In combination, these tools have enabled Fauquier to provide varying degrees of protection to 70 percent of the county’s 660 square miles of land area; to lead the state in the percentage of its property in permanent easement (25 percent); and to boast Virginia’s most active PDR program, funded by a minuscule (0.6 cents) local real estate tax levy.
But, unlike other jurisdictions, notably Clarke and Albemarle counties, Fauquier has failed to maximize the effectiveness of these land conservation tools by unifying their administration and educating citizens about the relative advantages of varying approaches to preserving the county’s rural agricultural character.
To illustrate, the $25,000 that a southern Fauquier farmer receives for each development right that he or she surrenders under the PDR program is income taxable as a capital gain in the year of the property’s transfer. Conversely, the value of that same surrendered development right under a conservation easement is treated as a charitable contribution for which saleable tax credits of ten years’ duration are available under federal and state law.
Similarly, Fauquier’s share of public school funding under the state’s arcane Local Composite Index would increase dramatically if properties qualifying for use-value real estate tax assessment were in permanent easements: the former are treated at fair market value under the LCI; the latter at their considerably lower conserved worth, thereby reducing the LCI’s penalty on Fauquier’s perceived real estate wealth.
It seems to me that Fauquier’s board of supervisors would be wise to consolidate the administration of its considerable land conservation authorities in what I would call the County Conservation Commission, in order to strengthen and protect the county’s well-deserved reputation as Virginia’s leader in preserving the state’s enduring beauty for future generations.
Les Cheek
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.