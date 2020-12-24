Recently at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., our congressman-elect Bob Good said, “… this is a phony pandemic.” The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11, stressing that a pandemic is not triggered by a certain level of death or destruction but by worldwide spread.
Our representative-elect also rejects public health restrictions, saying that the 300,000 deaths represented “less than 1/10th of 1% of Americans.” My question for Mr. Good would be, “what is the percentage that would trigger him to follow the three protocols (handwashing, masks and physical distance) that have been proven to reduce the spread of this deadly virus? 1%? 5%? 10% of the American population?”
There were 36,000 fatalities in the U.S. due to traffic accidents in 2019. That is about 1/1000th of 1% of Americans. Following Mr. Good’s reasoning, why in the world do we legislate that Americans wear seatbelts when so few people die on the roads? There were 47,000 suicides in the U.S. in 2017. Why have we passed so many laws at the federal and state levels for suicide prevention?
We spend nearly one-fifth of our gross domestic product on health care, so it’s clear that we go to great lengths to promote health and to prevent sickness and death.
Your average third-grade student could understand the need to respond to this pandemic. Mr. Good is poised to represent over 750,000 of us in the 5th Congressional District. Call him today at 434-266-1084 and tell him that you value human life.
Scott Christian
Marshall
