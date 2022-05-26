Did you know your congressional representative, Rep. Bob Good (R-5th), voted against a $28 billion emergency spending bill to feed your infants? The bill, known as the Infant Formula Supplementation Appropriations Act, passed 231 to 192. Every single Republican in the house voted “no” to ensuring your babies get the nutrients they need, free of contaminants, to grow and thrive.
Fauquier moms have a choice this year to ensure the safety and health of their children. If you think you're safe by voting for one of the 11 Republican candidates running in the new 10th Congressional District, every single candidate is as extreme as Bob Good.
It’s time to put Bob Good out to pasture all over his district.
— Suzanne Nadeau, Warrenton
