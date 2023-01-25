It was standing room only at the Jan. 10 Warrenton Town Council meeting. Over a hundred people waited hours — in a hearing that ran to 1:30 a.m. — to voice their opposition to the data center Amazon proposes at the gateway to historic Warrenton.
On Dec. 20, the Warrenton Planning Commission had recommended denying the application. Commissioners had acknowledged concerns about its size and unsightly appearance, its noise and damage to the local environment, its harm to property values and its incompatibility with the historic, residential character of Warrenton. It also noted complaints about the potential for new electric transmission lines and a substation.
There had also been questions about lack of transparency and ethics irregularities in Amazon’s nonpublic dealings with the council and town employees.
Yet, at its January meeting, the council disregarded the commission’s conclusion. Instead, setting aside other problems with the application, council members debated whether they could solve noise concerns by applying conditions to a permit. Since a special-use permit, required for a data center, can’t be rescinded, they discussed requiring an occupancy permit — or a series of them, one for each section of the building. The notion was the town would revoke an occupancy permit whenever noise limits were exceeded, forcing Amazon to “shut down” operations, if noise violations weren’t resolved in 48 hours.
Hearing this, we both felt compelled to offer our real-world advice. We each have more than 30 years’ experience in regulatory work, in enforcement, in government, consulting, or law practice. And as we said at the hearing, the occupancy permit notion is completely unrealistic.
Yes, the town could attempt to negotiate conditions based on this occupancy permit regime, but it would be impractical to enforce them. In our opinion, Amazon would never shut the center down, regardless of conditions. These facilities need uninterrupted operation. Banks, utilities, government agencies, businesses and people worldwide rely on seamless access to stored data.
Any timely enforcement would require a court order — an injunction compelling Amazon to immediately comply with noise requirements or cease operations covered by the permit. But this type of order requires a very high standard, including showing “irreparable harm.” A court is unlikely to suspend data center operations over noise complaints. Warrenton would need to litigate the whole issue — a slow and costly process.
How slow and costly? The average civil case takes two years. A typical D.C. firm attorney costs about $400 an hour. Warrenton had a 2022 operating budget of $14.6 million and 120 full-time employees. Amazon has annual revenues of $500 billion and about 1.5 million employees. Amazon’s law department has some 400 lawyers and more than 100 firms on retainer. And with scores of data centers in operation, Amazon, in our opinion, would not be able to allow a small town of 10,000 to be seen interfering with operations.
Noise is just one reason the Warrenton community almost unanimously opposes the data center. Conditions aren’t a solution — and aren’t an excuse for allowing it. The only right answer is to reject Amazon’s application.
Chuck Cross, Warrenton
John Benedict, Middleburg
