LETTER: Concerned grandmother: Mask wearing protects children

I am not a resident of Fauquier County. I am, however, the grandmother of a first grader about to enter Fauquier County schools. I am also a nurse and a parent who has experienced the loss of a child. I would not wish that heartache on anyone and don't wish to risk losing a grandson as well. The JAMA article cited by the school board in their decision to discontinue masks [Fauqiuer Times, July 7] was retracted on July 16, due to flawed methodology and incorrect conclusions. Masks do not increase CO2 levels in either adults or children.
The COVID Delta variant is more virulent and more easily transmissible than the original virus. It can be spread even by vaccinated individuals who may have an asymptomatic case. Elementary age children do not have the option of getting the vaccine to minimize the virus' effects.
I strongly urge the board to reinstate mask wearing in elementary, if not all schools, in Fauquier County. Masks are not fun to wear (I know that from much experience as a nurse). Being a bit uncomfortable is a small price to pay, however, for the health and safety of our children.
Linda Cooper
Fairfax
