My family and I moved to Warrenton in 1976 because we loved the small town feel, the rural landscape and the friendliness of the community. To put 1976 in perspective, the only fast food restaurant, McDonald’s, had recently opened. There were three hardware stores, two pharmacies, two banks (one was The Fauquier Bank), one department store, a furniture store, a five- and-dime and two flower shops on Main Street. As best as I can remember, the only thing I could not buy on Main Street was groceries because the Safeway had moved to the first and newly built shopping center.
The bypass, other than McDonald’s, housed Frost Diner, McClanahan’s Camera, four car dealerships, gas stations and Moser’s Funeral Home. The rest of the businesses were a smattering of family-owned restaurants.
All fire departments were volunteer. The population of the county at that time was approximately 32,000 people.
Obviously, I have seen many changes over 46 years, most of them for the good because our local officials have made wise decisions by trying to let the county grow economically, and in population and services while maintaining the unique quality of life associated with a small town and rural vistas, even though our population is now over 73,000.
By using service districts as a planning tool, the addition of population has been geared toward the service districts while keeping our landscapes and open land pristine.
If the Amazon/Dominion proposal becomes a reality, what we now have will be lost forever. We will look like Loudoun and Prince William counties. Make no mistake; the hunger for building data centers and power lines is not going to stop with one.
Because our land is less expensive than the aforementioned counties, we will be bombarded by other developers wanting to buy up farmland to build these monstrosities. The trend is not for just one unassuming building, but rather a data center campus with many behemoths on the acreage which will consume water and power and will create noise, air and light pollution.
I also am concerned about the idea of the town’s reintroduction in recent times of a “border line adjustment” proposal as well, which encompasses more acreage than the original plan. Some of the adjustment is to include industrial and commercial sites, which makes sense, but why does it include open space?
I may be wrong, but I cannot help but believe there may be a connection between undeveloped land and the possibility of more data centers. Just my opinion.
Stay informed.
Susan Utz Russell
Warrenton
