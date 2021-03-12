LETTER: Comprehensive plan allows for too much residential growth

Mayor Carter Nevill and the Warrenton Town Council will be considering the revised town comprehensive plan during their upcoming meetings in March and April.
The plan envisions the population of Warrenton growing by an unprecedented 50%, from 10,000 to 15,000 residents. By way of background, the town grew 34% from 2000 to 2009. But the rate of growth fell to 4% from 2010 to 2019 because most of the land available for residential development had been exhausted in the previous decade. In other words, we had grown about as much as our zoning ordinance and the town boundaries would permit.
The revised comprehensive plan proposes to overcome this limitation on population growth by allowing dense residential construction in areas currently set aside for commercial and industrial development.
I have had the privilege of serving on both the town council and the [county] board of supervisors and learned the indelible lesson that rapid residential growth brings large tax increases to pay for school expansion, infrastructure construction and increased staffing for emergency responders and other town and county employees.
I urge all of my fellow town residents to take a look at the revised comprehensive plan and let the mayor and town council members know what they think. You can see the plan and get information on how to contact the mayor and town council members at www.warrentonva.gov.
Terry Nyhous
Warrenton
