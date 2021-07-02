LETTER: Community project benefits homeless shelter

“Under the Radar” -- the term comes from aviation during World War II where a plane is flying too low to be detected by the enemy’s radar.
Some very nice things go on “under the radar,” while some very distasteful, unpleasant, even evil acts get a great deal of attention.
This past week I got to witness and slightly participate in a nice effort called “Serve Fauquier.” Four churches, with about 50 teenage types and 10 adult leaders, spread out to multiple locations -- fixing, clearing, cleaning and painting. I know at least one private residence got some very needed tender loving care, and Community Touch Inc., a homeless shelter in Bealeton, received a mountain of help with painting of five large bathrooms, two large decks and cleaning and organizing a warehouse of household goods gathered for families in need.
At my age (70), young people are almost a curiosity. It was encouraging to see young men and women enthusiastic about serving, curious about how homeless people find themselves homeless and how they are screened, admitted and mentored in the transitional housing program.
Mason became my roller man, staining the entire horizontal surface of the deck. Grace scrunched down among the shrubs, staining lattice on the sides of the deck. Tre rolled walls in a bathroom until he took a brief break by slipping in the tub and loading the whole backside of his arm with paint. No harm, no foul.
Jacob was very much on task “cutting in” multiple bathrooms. Hector, a natural leader, directed his two friends in the painting of a bathroom. They worked hard, asked questions, joked around and then they cleaned up. And then asked if there was more to do. A significant amount of work was accomplished. Very capable adults organized, supplied and gracefully directed the efforts to very little fanfare.
And now, of course, I hope it is no longer “under the radar.”
Mike Straight
Warrenton
