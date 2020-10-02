I am amazed that anyone is still pushing that fake quote of President [Donald] Trump calling our military service men and women “suckers and losers,” especially coming from a fellow veteran in the Sept. 18 opinion section (Fauquier Times, “2016 Trump voter: Denigrating military heroes is the last straw”).
Why? No one has done more for our veterans and military in the last 10 years than President Trump. Fact: Pay raises and improved VA health care.
The quote has been debunked by persons present during the supposed event, not to mention anti-Trumper and former National Security Adviser John Bolton. To his credit, I might add!
Claim: [President] Trump thinks less of our intelligence community than others. Fact: Our President appointed the first woman to head the CIA from its existence in 1947. Fact: Trump took out two of the worst killers of our military none other than Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani. On what a tip from a camel herder in Baghdad? Give me a break!
Claim: Most of the news isn’t “fake” and Russia did interfere with the 2016 election and Trump was the benefactor. Fact: The Mueller report resulted in 12 Russians being indicted on July 13, 2018, for “interfering” in the 2016 election. Supposedly, they hacked into the DNC and the Clinton presidential campaign. I say “supposedly” given U.S. Attorney John Durham is investigating the “investigators” of Crossfire Hurricane opened by none other than Trump-hating FBI official Peter Strzok.
The Mueller report, by the way, found zero, zip, nada evidence after two years of “investigating” and millions of taxpayer dollars wasted as to collusion between Trump and the Russians. Fact: CNN [likely a source of my fellow veteran] and fake news will have their day in court, the result of Professor Alan Dershowitz's filed $300M suit against CNN for defamation of character for manipulating his words during the Trump impeachment hearing. I watched the professor's presentation live and I know what he didn't say.
To sum up, the left is fearful of the military support for our president as was shown in the 2016 election and is expected to repeat, which I expect the left will try to suppress as much as possible. As for the author of the “hit piece” of last week, “You're fired.”
Ron Nist
Warrenton
