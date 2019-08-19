I would like to commend the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office for their recent actions regarding the possible financial exploitation of a man with dementia. Thank you Fauquier Sheriff’s Department! Thank you, also, to the Fauquier Times and the Culpeper Star Exponent for covering this news.
Further, I’d like to praise Ron Kesner, with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, for his recent article in the Orange County Review addressing “Senior financial exploitation.”
This is a very serious issue to be further explored … I hope.
Tom Payette
Rapidan
