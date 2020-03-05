Some utility companies’ decisions are just plain non-sensical. They claim to benefit a community with upgraded facilities, yet create unnecessary costs to the taxpayer and county. This is what Columbia Gas will do in Fauquier if they’re allowed to build new Point of Delivery facilities in the midst of our residential communities. One site under contention is the proposed Fauquier County Reliability Project. Right now, Columbia Gas wants to put it near homes on Riley Road, between Dumfries and Forrest roads, in the New Baltimore area.
Anytime a utility builds industrial-looking facilities within existing neighborhoods, it diminishes the tranquility, attractiveness and desirability of those communities. That lowers home values and, in turn, decreases thousands of dollars in collectable tax from homeowners. It may not seem like an impressive amount now, or even a negative, but in subsequent years, that amount adds up and can eventually contribute to a revenue shortfall. As our home equity declines, will the county remember which company was responsible for this shortfall and increase their tax? Not likely. So, who gets stuck with the increased tax bill? No doubt it’s us, Fauquier County residents. Meanwhile, the utility company, in this case Columbia Gas, will continue to increase profit from larger facilities.
Columbia Gas admits the new site will replace a facility that is neither unsafe nor unreliable. Neighbors aren’t against wise progress. Fauquier already has Planned Commercial Industrial Development districts where these facilities make sense. We must insist that our Board of Supervisors force Columbia Gas to locate its new industrial-looking sites in areas that won’t be adversely impacted the way residential areas will be. Speak out. Tell Columbia Gas to build their PODs far from churches, schools and residences.
Concerned community members are hosting a public meeting Wednesday, March 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 4154 Weeks Drive, Warrenton. More information at www.FightThePOD.com.
Diana Hardy
Warrenton
