I have been made aware that I am ineligible for financial support from the government during this time of crisis because of my status as a dependent. I am over 18 and a full-time college student, only making money occasionally with side jobs here and there.
However, due to social isolation I am no longer able to make any money.
Although I am still a dependent of my parents, I still have expenses such as gas, textbooks and other college materials. I believe it is negligent and irresponsible to decide that dependents over 18 such as full-time college students are undeserving of any financial support during this time.
I would argue that people that fit this description such as myself are some of the most vulnerable people during this time and not helping them is a betrayal of public trust.
Ian Ratliff
Midland
