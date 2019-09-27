Thank you for your story on Fauquier’s climate gathering in Rady Park on Friday (“Fauquier Held Its Own Climate Change Rally in Rady Park Friday,” Sept. 22).
It was important because it was Fauquier County (not D.C. or NYC), and those of us who participated in the rally represent many different perspectives and approaches to climate change: long-time residents, newcomers, conservatives, progressives, church members, economists, engineers, teachers, security experts, gardeners, moms, software programmers, and, yes, one dog (Rowdy, the goldendoodle).
Some of us are responding to climate change “from the heart,” and with a spiritual message, while others of us are working hard to build bipartisan support for a powerful market-based, economic solution that both conservatives and progressives support, along with much of the business community.
To your readers: We know we are not alone. We know that even in Fauquier County concern is growing about the risks that climate change presents and the changes that are already happening. We hope you will consider learning more and getting involved in one of our groups: Citizens Climate Lobby, the Fauquier Climate Change Group, Women for Conservation, Communities of Peace, St. James' Episcopal Church Green Team and the Piedmont Environmental Council.
A special note to your readers who are conservative: Climate change does not have to be a leftward march. We need your help to adopt a bipartisan national policy, that relies on the marketplace, that will drive private sector innovation, that gives citizens and households choices, that will generate jobs and be good for the economy. It’s called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763), and it has over 60 sponsors in the House. It has the support of many conservative groups and individuals, including George Schulz, who was always at the right hand of Ronald Reagan in economic and policy matters. Our own Congressman, Rep. Denver Riggleman, has met with us and genuinely appreciated the principles and approach of our bill.
As Adam Rossi said at the Fauquier climate rally on Friday, “What gives us hope is the ability to act.” We hope you will act, and join us.
Cindy Burbank
Member of the Conservative Caucus
Citizens Climate Lobby
Warrenton
