LETTER: Climate change is real: Let's not follow Texas's example

The recent extreme cold snap in Texas is an example of the impact of climate change on our lives and on the security of our country. It is estimated to be the largest – $18 billion – financial impact of extreme climate events on record. Can this level of impact be experienced in Virginia in the foreseeable future? [See Washington Post, https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2021/02/22/texas-blackout-climate-change-resilience/]
Climate change places additional burdens on already stressed infrastructure and natural systems. The cascading nature of extreme events as a result of climate change is what happened in Texas. This means that localities face multiple types of related extreme events simultaneously, many of which have become more severe and more frequent in recent decades. [See: “Water/Wastewater Utilities and Extreme Climate and Weather Events - Case Studies on Community Response,” https://cpo.noaa.gov/sites/cpo/SARP/CC7C11%20web.pdf]
In the Texas situation, the primary effect was extreme cold, but the greatest immediate impacts to Texans, although secondary, were experienced by the power grid and the water systems. As we see now, water services are critical infrastructure and impacts to these systems are as essential as power, emergency or food services.
The metro Washington DC region has already experienced the effects of climate change, warming by more than 3.6 degrees in the past 70 years. Virginia has had eight significant hurricanes and storm surge events since 2000. [ See https://www.weather.gov/media/akq/miscNEWS/hurricanehistory.pdf] Climate change has already altered, and will continue to alter, Virginia’s water cycle. NOAA models show that the frequency and severity of extreme climate and weather events are likely to result in intensified precipitation patterns for Virginia as well as an increase in formerly rare weather events.
Climate change in Virginia has already resulted in an earlier occurrence of seasonal warming by about three weeks. This upward trend is extremely dangerous for many resources by stressing plant growth, yielding agricultural impacts, and accelerating the loss of fish and shellfish while promoting non-native species. Warmer temperatures already threaten economically important species in the Chesapeake Bay such as the winter flounder, clams, blue crabs and striped bass. Warmer waters decrease overall water quality, resulting in greater treatment costs to be borne by residents, as well as industrial and commercial entities.
Virginia is extremely vulnerable to sea level rise, with the second-most vulnerable city (Norfolk) to sea level rise in the U.S., just after New Orleans. Certain bay and coastal developments (e.g., Poquoson) will be entirely underwater in 50 years. Building in these zones is expensive since developers commonly install structural barriers to protect land investments in the face of rising sea levels and erosion.
Virginia’s cost of climate change-related events is not small. A 2016 report by the Virginia Coastal Policy Center estimates that sea level rise, the only impact evaluated, will cost Virginians $50 million dollars annually if nothing is done to mitigate climate change. Virginia will also bear an increased cost of emergency preparedness, including hardening of municipal infrastructure such as water/wastewater treatment plants, schools and shelters as well as escalated fire and rescue service costs.
To safely endure future extreme weather events, local and state governments will need to be prepared and preparedness will be costly. Yet, for Virginians to do nothing and act as if climate change will not have any impact will cost us more money in the long run. In addition to climate change preparedness, the best use of our investment is to support and transition to renewable energy and embrace low climate impact solutions such as: clean, green energy and carbon neutral options that will translate into to new employment opportunities with advanced skill sets. The only question left is what are we waiting for before we wholeheartedly embrace actions to address climate change?
Lauren Fillmore
Linden
Not one thing you said has a anything to do with man made climate change. You said 8 hurricanes were experienced in Va. Name them. Yes climate change is real, but not caused by man. You ignor history that is full of events that happened even before man walked on this planet. Even your cause had to be renamed because it didn't fit the narrative. In the 70's the world was going to turn into an ice cube.... didn't happen. Then the temperature was going to go up.... that to fizzled out. So now no matter what happens, freezing Temps or a thunderstorms is blamed on man made climate change. The beauty of this myth is that everyone will be dead by the time these foretold events even happen. The problem in Texas was not about the weather, it was about government and its failures. Bureaucracy caused the problem. Federal laws and restrictions are to blame. Climate changes has become the new religion. Everything in this world is cycling, from cold to warm, to the migration of birds, to the tides of the ocean. One volcano or one hurricane can change everything. AOC said we only have a few years before the end. Do you believe that? Windmills and solar don't work at this point. They are unreliable and damage the environment. Windmills require fossil fules to construct and operate. Many of their compete are made of hazardous materials and they cost more than they generate in power. Solar only works in the sunshine and requires vast stretches of open land to construct. Land that could be put to better use. I agree we must clean up our planet and do a better job of protecting our resources. I have been on this planet for 71 years. One thing I know for sure. The climate changes. What I can't take is the audacity of some people to think man is solely responsible for the changing of the seasons. It is impossible for any man or machine to predict what mother nature is going to do. The variables are limitless. Climate change is a political event designed to control people. Its just that simple. How many of your freedoms are you willing to give up over a cause that can't be proven. Numbers and data have been manipulated to prove something that can't be proven, to advance the religion of climate change . Propaganda and false statements are designed to influence your thinking. Control if the people is the ultimate goal. To think otherwise is a fools folly. NONE of the predictions for the future have become reality.... not one. Thats why no matter what happens, rain, tornadoes, heat waves or extreme cold is termed climate change.
