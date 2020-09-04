We live on the east face of Biscuit Mountain. When I came here in 1963, there was a bounty of birds, reptiles and mammals. As I noted in a letter to the editor in August of last year, much of that bounty is disappearing. Wood thrushes, towhees, purple finches, and many more are gone. This year we had Carolina wrens for a while, and then occasional cardinals.
I can see that people living in urban and nearby suburban locations may not notice these changes. Their neighbors are people, with kids and pets. In our location, our neighbors are birds, reptiles and mammals, and we can see these changes clearly. It is real, and it is alarming.
It is easy to go to the internet and find discussions about the damage that climate change is already having and will continue to have on our wildlife and the total environment. Scientists predicted this damage and are documenting that the damage is happening. They have also told us what needs to be done to stop and reverse climate change.
The United States should be a world leader in combatting climate change. But instead, we have become a straggler. The United States made a commitment at the multi-national 2015 Paris Agreement to fight climate change, and in September 2016 submitted our plan for what we will do in that fight. But in June 2017, our president announced "We're getting out" of the Paris Agreement.
Perhaps, with proper leadership, we can again become a world leader again in fighting climate change.
Don Smith
Broad Run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.