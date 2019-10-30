My friend, Jim Rich, ended his endorsement of Michael Webert with the chestnut “if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it.” To stretch the metaphor: maybe it’s not completely broke, but it’s certainly stalled — ever since 2012. Anyone in Richmond will tell you Mr. Webert’s a good guy, a loyal partisan follower — but not much else.
Certainly not an “issues man.” Certainly not a forceful advocate for the common good. Certainly not a compromiser. Just a plodding, steady vote for the Republican’s right wing. Guns — big time. Choice —no way. Medicaid — no way.
Whether your party is Republican or Democrat, every voter has an inherent, constitutional obligation to seek information on candidates. What the actual record shows: what they’ve said, how they've voted, what they’ve actually done for us.
It’s called citizenship.
To that end, I would ask all readers to look up Mr. Weber’s eight-year record in Richmond on two non-partisan websites legiscan.com or vpap.org. Judge for yourselves his achievements over the last eight years. Unless you consider resolutions for the likes of the Warrenton Pony Club or “Commending Virginia Indians,” you won’t find his name beside many legislative initiatives. Just don’t “rock the boat.” And remember, “what goes along, gets along.”
Mr. Webert understands this all too well. Just follow the leader — and one day you’ll be one.
What an aberration to pick up a newspaper and read that your delegate has a passion for an issue. Like broadband or teachers’ salaries or fossil fuels. That he’s leading a crusade. But that might pull Mr. Weber into the public eye, give him a handle, some definition — and maybe, some pushback. Much better to stay in the shadows — and vote the party line.
We’ve given Mr. Webert eight years to prove that he represents all of us. That he knows that laws are made with compromise. That it takes passion and willingness to take risks — to go against the grain. To give yourself an identity other than a “good soldier.”
Just holding down a hollow seat that he considers his as long as he wants it should give us all pause before casting our vote.
John Sherman
Paris
