LETTER: Changes to U.S. 17 intersection would be welcome

I am writing this response to the article titled “School community asks for improvements to U.S. 17 intersection” published in your newspaper on Oct. 19. This traffic change is a long-awaited addition to our community.
I have seen a few of those accidents over my time living in Fauquier, and it is good to see the community come together to implement a useful change that will benefit everybody that drives in our county. The ability for people to come together and enact change should be valued by any community as it avoids oppression from persons in power.
However, it is sad that Supervisor [Holder] Trumbo believes that these accidents at the U.S. 17 and I-66 intersection are because of “pitifully bad driving” when the intersection itself is a mess of roads without sufficient lines to guide traffic. Trumbo’s statement is somewhat reasonable in that the intersection has many new drivers that must cross over I-66 to drive to their high school, but that is an even better reason to improve our roadways.
Gerald Bejger
Warrenton
