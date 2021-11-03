LETTER: Changes to U.S. 17, I-66 interchange are a ‘step in the wrong direction’

The stop sign added to the U.S.17/Interstate 66 interchange south of Marshall is a step in the wrong direction. The U.S.17/I66 interchange has many accidents, and needs changes, but the recent changes are not what is needed.
The interchange has two major points of interest, the north end and the south end, roughly 100 yards apart. At the north end, traffic enters and leaves Marshall from U.S. 17 and traffic from U.S. 17 turns left onto I66 west.
At the south end, traffic from Marshall turns left onto I66 east and traffic from I66 east turns left across both lanes of traffic toward Marshall. A map explains it better than me.
As was stated in last week’s paper (Fauquier Times, Oct. 20, “Traffic pattern changes at U.S. 17, I-66 interchange”), the new stop sign at the north end gives traffic from U.S. 17 the right of way turning onto I66 west, forcing those leaving Marshall to wait until there is no traffic on U.S. 17. This is supposed to reduce accidents at the interchange.
I know that accidents happen at the north end, but it is my perception that they happen at the south end far more frequently. It is my belief that accidents at the north end are caused by poor drivers, while the accidents at the south end are caused by bad road design, making them more preventable.
The collisions at the south end are primarily caused by traffic turning onto I66 east being hit by traffic coming north from U.S. 17. This is often caused because traffic piles up on the lane turning onto I66 west, while traffic traveling into Marshall continues at speed. This means that traffic turning left can't see what's coming, so they have to make a blind jump. This is where a stop sign would actually be useful. A stop sign here would allow traffic to safely turn across U.S.17 and would solve the speeding issue that the new 35 mph limit seeks to solve. The north end already goes slow, coming from Marshall. The speeding issue comes from the highway.
The current stop sign arrangement stops traffic in the turn lane from building up, but it causes traffic to build up in Marshall. Today, a relatively small flow of traffic on U.S. 17 caused a 20-car pileup outside of Marshall in less than four minutes. I shudder to think what that will look like when traffic is heavy in the summer. The town will be paralyzed. With a wait time of four minutes, it would have been quicker to get on I66 a mile down the road, then get on U.S. 17 a mile later back at the interchange.
Marshall is already dealing with the county forcing their beloved beautification of Main Street on us, and now our main way out of town is being choked down as well. I was baffled by the plans to build a multi-million dollar roundabout, mentioned in last week’s paper. All the interchange needs is for the new stop sign to be moved a football field in the other direction, with the 35 mph limit.
Carter Stoeker
Marshall
