Mike Hammond is running for a seat on the Fauquier County School Board as the representative from Scott District. He will bring management experience desperately needed to help lead it out of a quagmire of malaise and indecision. That includes resolving the Taylor/Warrenton middle school project that the board has been debating since planning began in August 2015!
Budgets have been proposed, re-whickered, voted on, rejected, revisited. They are seemingly in an endless loop of ‘stuck.’ The board decided last year to seek new proposals after months of failing to reach an agreement with the county board of supervisors for funding construction of a new school. We still don’t have a working plan.
There are other issues that Mike wants to tackle; chief among them is to promote and resolve a very serious concern about teacher compensation and salary compression that has impacted our county’s teachers for years. We are losing great teachers because of poor pay.
Fauquier spends $12,760 per student for education while our neighbors in Prince William spend $11,947 and Culpeper $11,235. Yet these counties are able to provide salaries that are high enough to draw our valued teachers away. He doesn’t advocate raising taxes to meet that challenge. He wants to fix a budget management problem with the resources given the board.
Here’s the thing that worries me…some are trying to make this school board election political. Let’s keep politics out of this and vote on candidates who are well suited in our county to resolve our school issues. Mike happens to lean with Democrats politically, but he votes on issues and polices that are best for our residents. He strongly supported and campaigned for Sheriff Bob Mosier, a Republican. I’m a Republican, but strongly support Mike for school board…he is the best candidate for the job. Let’s keep politics out of this election.
Mike has a beautiful family that includes his wife and two school-aged daughters. He launched his campaign in November of last year and has been outspoken on issues such as the middle school project, the Fauquier High School renovation overruns, and believes that our school board has not been a good steward of the tax money we send them.
He’s been on the forefront on the issues and has been addressing his concerns with our local media for months. His campaign has knocked on doors of over 600 county homes (half by Mike himself), telling residents how he will be a force for change. I haven’t heard much from his two opponents, but they sure don’t seem to have the same fire-in-the-belly passion as Mike.
He is eminently qualified to be your representative on the board. He is a certified systems engineer and critical thinker with over 20 years as a senior project management professional that includes management experience in banking. He’ll get the job done! Check out his website at: Vote4hammond.com.
Please join me in supporting Mike Hammond for school board. Vote in the November election.
Phil Kasky
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.