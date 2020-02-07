My husband and I were very nervous about buying a home until we met Carmen Gill, who turned out to be the perfect real estate agent for first-time home buyers. We are on the young side of homebuyers in Fauquier County and feel very lucky to have met her in our first home buying experience.
She is very knowledgeable and puts your nerves about buying a house for the first time to rest. She wants what is best for your life and delivers honest facts/thoughts with absolute patience.
I was super impressed by her ability to quickly respond to phone calls/emails and her availability to show properties on your schedule. I highly recommend her. I look forward to working with Carmen Gill again in my next home buying experience.
Carmen is currently with Sotheby's International Realty.
Annamaria Ward
Warrenton
