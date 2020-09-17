I would like to thank Coy Ferrell for his excellent reporting on the Fauquier County administration’s use of Federal CARES grant funds. It was reported locally a few weeks ago that Fauquier County employees may receive Federal CARES funds for child care expenses. The current reporting still leaves this matter as a possibility, or at least as a murky issue. Some federal CARES funds may have already been used for this purpose. That is unclear.
I wish to remind Fauquier County administrators of the language in the federal government’s guidelines for CARES expenditures:
In: https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/Coronavirus-Relief-Fund-Guidance-for-State-Territorial-Local-and-Tribal-Governments.pdf
I draw attention to the specific language on exclusions following section 6.
"Nonexclusive examples of ineligible expenditures"...
... item 3. "Payroll or benefits for employees whose work duties are not substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency."
Emphasis is mine; subsidized day care is a benefit.
I urge our county administrators, who are responsible to the taxpayers and to the spirit of CARES Act purposes and associated fiscal responsibilities, to pay close attention to this matter, prepare a full accounting of your actions and present that accounting to county citizens in clear and coherent manner.
Everyone is on edge due to COVID-19 and it is safe to say that Fauquier County taxpayers have no patience with special treatment of county employees. If there is “means testing” of CARES funds allocation to childcare, please report on the specific methods used and the recipient class(es).
Bruce Crandall
Broad Run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.