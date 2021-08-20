You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Candidate objects to voting history of current delegate

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

This week the Virginia legislature passed the 2021 budget to spend the proceeds of the American Rescue Plan (HB 7001). This budget provides funding for salary raises for law enforcement officers, replenishes the unemployment fund, increases funding for college education and mental health services, supports access to high-speed internet for all Virginians by 2024 and other projects improving the quality of life for all Virginians.

With all this, it still ends up with a budget surplus.

This budget bill passed with significant bipartisan support; more than half of the Republican caucus voted in favor. Unfortunately, Michael Webert, the delegate from our 18th District was among the minority who voted against this excellent legislation.

This is not in the least bit surprising; Del. Webert seems to think the duty of a delegate is simply to vote against any bill that crosses his desk. In the combined 2020-21 sessions there were 115 “key votes according to the “Vote Smart” website. Webert voted “aye” on only 20 of these.

The 18th District deserves better. We need a delegate who evaluates legislation on its merits and votes in the interest of the citizens of the district and of Virginia. That doesn’t seem to be Michael Webert.

Douglas Ward

Sperryville

Candidate for Virginia House of Delegates

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..