Let’s take care of global warming and boost the U.S. economy the way Hung Cao suggests.
Let’s all get out there and rake the forest. We can even help drive inflation down by buying rakes, and at the same time, help boost the economy by choosing American-made rakes, proudly made by American steel and rake makers.
By buying more rakes, we can even keep these dangerous implements out of the hands of would-be rake-bludgeoners who might be hunting your (our) children! After all, aren’t more children bludgeoned with rakes than shot with guns here in the United States?
Andrew Herstek
Warrenton
(2) comments
Brandonj, I question the intellect of those that don’t recognize sarcasm.
I question the intellect of such a stupid letter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.