My name is Tracey Edwards and I am Angela Smith’s “campaign manager.” I have never been involved with politics or aspired to be in the political trenches. When Angela contacted me earlier this year to see if I was available to help her with marketing her candidacy, I was honored to be asked. For the past 10 years, I have assisted small businesses with marketing in various sectors; but none were political.
Having been a Fauquier County resident since 1995, I have been a landowner, a business owner, member of Bethel United Methodist Church, The Fauquier Chamber of Commerce, Fauquier Francis Garden Club, and currently a business/marketing teacher at Kettle Run High School, along with assisting a few marketing clients on a part-time basis.
I have met many amazing people within our community, many I am honored to call them colleagues and good friends. I thought accepting this position, I would be building a website, creating videos, ads and mailers, managing social media, along with involving myself further in this great community of positive, fair and kind members of our business society. Boy, was I mistaken. This local campaign has brought out another side of people that is far from pretty and kind.
I had the pleasure of meeting Eric Maybach and I 100 percent agree that he is a wonderful member of our society, a great family man and overall, a true gentleman. All niceties aside, he does not have the credentials to be the next commissioner of revenue. What he does have is the backing of members of a party and elected officials, willing to do anything and everything to get you to vote for him.
The commissioner of revenue position is an independent office serving all taxpayers. You don’t go to one side of the building if you’re Democrat and the other side if you’re Republican. Every citizen deserves to have fair tax assessments and know that their tax dollars will be allocated to pay for the services we all need and want. That said, why are these individuals doing everything in hopes of “their candidate” winning?
I have read weak endorsements from elected officials, negative posts and comments against Angela, I have personally received nasty messages as well as having the chairman of the board of supervisors publicly admit that the current commissioner of revenue will be “available to his successor in office if requested.”
My question is simple. Why? Why does the board chair already know that Mr. [Ross] D’Urso will be available to help the successor? Why are we not comparing resumes for the most qualified person? Many whys should be asked and answered.
Before voting based solely on party affiliation, I ask you to find the answers to “why.” If you’re tired of hearing that our beautiful county doesn’t have funds for many things, now more than ever, is the time to ask “Why?”
Tracey Edwards
Warrenton
