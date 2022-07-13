Recently, I read with interest the Fauquier Times article titled “Some parents want Kettle Run library to remove 3 books they see as pornographic, violent,” dated July 6. The local chapter of Moms for Liberty indicates it is targeting three books for removal.
Our school libraries have a policy in place for parents to ensure their own children can’t check out books they find “offensive, or otherwise inappropriate for their children.” It seems like a good solution, but that’s not enough for Moms for Liberty.
Amie Bowman, treasurer for the Fauquier County chapter of Moms for Liberty, proclaims “the books are inappropriate for all students.”
I’m always a bit suspicious when an organization becomes the self-appointed censors of what is good for other people, or other people’s children. Somehow, they not only know what is right for themselves, but also for everyone else. They know more than the library staff, and they know more than the other parents. We should all be so skilled.
We all know that historically, both Nazi Germany and the Soviet Communists banned books in their respective countries. As a soldier who stood against Communism in the ’80s, and the son of a soldier who fought the Nazis in WWII, I didn’t think I would need to stand up against censorship right here in Fauquier County.
Unfortunately, it appears that is where we are.
—Max N. Hall, Marshall
(1) comment
So Max, you're good with sexually explicit material in public school libraries for young children to view? Why not just put in an adult video section then?
