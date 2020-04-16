I would love to see signs on the doors of all local businesses: “no shirts, no shoes, no face masks, no business.” I would love to see “bouncers” at the doors, enforcing those signs, turning away people that are not wearing face masks.
I would love to see all their employees wearing protective face masks. (Even the stores with protective shields!) I would love to see the stores make the shopping aisles “one-way traffic” and “no passing.” Store aisles are simply not wide enough for two-way traffic, or passing, while maintaining the proper social distance.
This is an easy fix, but I doubt that any stores will have the guts to do any of this, even though it would help to flatten the curve and protect the public.
And, judging by the numbers of people that I see (while I am doing my job, for an essential business) walking around, shopping, not wearing face masks, not keeping safe social distance, most people are not taking the CDC recommendations seriously, and we are in for a lot of COVID-19 cases in the area.
This is a serious issue. The stores need to take responsibility and help protect us from our own ignorance. If we all die, they will not have any customers left to support their stores.
Please, stores, do what I am suggesting.
Linda Bradshaw
Jeffersonton
