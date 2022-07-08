We all banded together in the last storm which proves we are all a part of a true community. Let’s band together again and stop Amazon from changing the face of Fauquier with its need for many miles of unsightly 120-foot towers cutting through our beautiful rural and residential areas.
We all enjoy Amazon, but there is another way. Bury the lines! Please join in on the fight. It’s the only way to preserve Fauquier!
Marilyn Brown
Warrenton
