“Builder cuts down ginkgo tree neighbors tried to save,” was the headline of Dec. 9 in the Fauquier Times. It is a depressing tale about a 200-year-old tree, believed by arborists to be the oldest male ginkgo in Virginia.
It was killed by Atkins Development Company of Warrenton, even though the town, Piedmont Environmental Council and local citizens were actively engaged in negotiations with Mr. Atkins. Petitions were being signed and money was being raised to purchase a small parcel of land surrounding the tree.
A building can be saved if it is at least 50 years old and preserved in its integrity through time. Unfortunately, there are no statutes protecting historic trees. The native peoples dwelling here would have called such an ancient tree, “Grandfather,” out of respect for his age and strength in surviving storms and disease.
At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, before anyone was awake and aware, Mr. Atkins cut off negotiations using his chainsaw.
For years I have driven past the corner of Washington and Green streets and prayed that when the old dilapidated house and dead trees were cleared, the gorgeous ginkgo would be preserved. The following day I parked my truck by the property and grieved.
I cannot understand how Mr. Atkins could squander the good will of the town’s citizens and its government with such an impulsive act. His decision does not seem to make good business sense, even looking at it simply in financial terms.
-Dr. John R. “Jack” Jones
Warrenton
