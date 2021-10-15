LETTER: Build on success by voting Democrat on Nov. 2

Readers of these pages in recent months have seen letters presenting the accomplishments of the Democratic majorities in the Virginia House and Senate, and Democratic leadership in the governor's office. As summarized in the concise, well-researched letter by Nancy Treusch in last week’s Fauquier Times [“Democratic leadership has been good for Virginia families,” Oct. 6], these include a strong Virginia economy; improved conditions for workers including a phased increase in the minimum wage (the first since 2009); protection of rights for voting; women and child safety; expanded access to healthcare; and lighter state taxation by removing the limitation on the federal $10,000 deduction cap.
This legislation and more, enacted over the past two years, has clearly bettered the lives of all Virginians, but there is still more to be accomplished. Support our hardworking incumbents and new candidates by voting Democrat on Nov. 2 to build on that progress.
Vote now. The best and safest way to vote is in-person at:
The Fauquier Registrar's Office, 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton (540-422-8290), now open through Oct. 30. Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The satellite voting offices when they open on Oct. 18 and continuing through Oct. 30: at the Bealeton Depot at the Bealeton Library, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton, or at the Vint Hill Village Green Community Center, 4235 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you get delayed, all three offices are also open Saturdays on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. But go vote now! You will encounter no crowds or lines by voting early. You can be sure your ballot is counted when you insert it to the voting machine.
If you have requested an absentee ballot but not yet returned it, you can bring it, with your identification, to these offices and exchange it for an in-person ballot, which you can then mark and put through the voting machine. Done. Simple.
Your active participation in this election will be supporting our cherished democracy.
—Kim Gibson
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.