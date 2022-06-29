I wanted to bid farewell to our Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer. Many don’t see the countless times she is working hard at Town Hall until 11 p.m. or midnight, or headed to a water main break at 3 a.m., setting up command staff during a horrible storm for road closures and power outages or meeting with the chief of police getting briefed about a crime in our town.
Many don’t hear about the dynamic vision she has for our town because she never takes the credit; it simply appears, and everyone loves it. Many don’t ever say “thank you” for the many weekends spent at the farmers markets, the First Fridays, Roll out Warrenton, parades and different events that happen, and the fact that even while on vacation she still responds to every text, call or issue that happens while she’s gone.
I want her to know — and I want all of Warrenton to know — that I saw it, and I thank you with all my heart.
She showed all of us at Town Hall, Public Works and the Warrenton Police Department just how much she loves our town and community. She put her all into everything she did for us.
Being town manager is sometimes a thankless job. She will be leaving a hole in our hearts but leaving the town better and stronger than when she came.
We will miss Brandie's steady hand and her collaborative and creative approach to problem- solving. I wish her success and happiness in her new endeavors.
Heather Sutphin
Warrenton Town Council member (Ward 1)
