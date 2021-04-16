LETTER: Boys and Girls Club denies association with opinions expressed by former director

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fauquier board would like to make a correction to the article in the March 12 published paper and in the March 17 online article titled "Warrenton Town Council's public hearing on comp plan draws mostly opposing voices."
In the article, Lynne Bell is cited as being the "Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier executive director." The board accepted Lynne's resignation from this position on March 8, the day before the hearing. The board would like to make clear that Mrs. Bell was speaking at this meeting as a private citizen. She was not representing or speaking on behalf of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fauquier nor with the approval of or on behalf of the board.
We the board have no official opinion regarding the Town of Warrenton’s 2040 comprehensive plan. We are a non-profit that exists only to have a meaningful impact on the youth who need us most.
Clay Campbell
Chairman of the board
Boys and Girls Clubs of Fauquier
