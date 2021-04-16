You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Boys and Girls Club denies association with opinions expressed by former director

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fauquier board would like to make a correction to the article in the March 12 published paper and in the March 17 online article titled "Warrenton Town Council's public hearing on comp plan draws mostly opposing voices."

In the article, Lynne Bell is cited as being the "Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier executive director." The board accepted Lynne's resignation from this position on March 8, the day before the hearing. The board would like to make clear that Mrs. Bell was speaking at this meeting as a private citizen. She was not representing or speaking on behalf of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fauquier nor with the approval of or on behalf of the board.

We the board have no official opinion regarding the Town of Warrenton’s 2040 comprehensive plan. We are a non-profit that exists only to have a meaningful impact on the youth who need us most. 

Clay Campbell

Chairman of the board

Boys and Girls Clubs of Fauquier

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..