First, they came for the "Fascists"
and you did not speak out
because you were not a "Fascist."
Next they came for the "Racists"
and you did not speak out
because you were not a "Racist."
Next they came for the “MAGA hats”
and you did not speak out
because you didn't wear a “MAGA hat.”
Next they came for the “Republicans”
and you did not speak out
because you were not a “Republican.”
Next they came for the “Corporations”
and you still did not speak out
because you did not own a “Corporation.”
Next they came for the “Rich man”
and you did not speak out
because you were not a “Rich man.”
Next they came for “ICE” and the “Cops”
and you did not speak out
because you were neither “ICE” nor a “Cop.”
Next they came for the "White man"
and you did not speak out
because you were not a "White man."
Finally, they came for you
but there was no one left to save you.
- T.S. Nagy, Warrenton
(1) comment
excellent....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.