Black lives matter!
"Why is that?" you ask.
Because:
1. God made them, just like you and me
2. He made them to be free, just like you and me
3. He gave them minds and emotions, full of devotions.
Because:
1. God likes diversity, in color and style and size
2. He likes the wise, in color and style and size
3. He gave them dreams and opposable thumbs
Because:
1. He gave them hearts and plenty of smarts
2. He made them compose food and clothes
3. He gave them dreams of things to do...
same like me and you.
Because:
1. He gave them strengths to build and cook
just like in His Book.
2. He gave them songs to ease their pain
songs that to this day remain
3. He gave them love from above.
as much as He gave you and me
For all these reasons and many more it should make our hearts sore to know we have oppressed them, trying to hold them down.
Impossible because God made their souls to soar, their hearts to roar.
Catherine Goin
Warrenton
